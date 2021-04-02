Dozier is dealing with swelling in his right thumb, but could return for Saturday's game, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Matheny reported that Dozier wasn't very sore after the game. With a built in day off Friday, the team remains hopeful that Dozier will be able to return to the lineup for their second game of the campaign.
