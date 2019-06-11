Royals' Hunter Dozier: Could return Wednesday

Dozier (side) could be activated from the injured list Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Dozier is already eligible to return from the injured list and is very close to doing so. He did infield work, hit off a tee and sprinted Tuesday and felt good afterwards, so the odds appear good for him to return and reclaim a starting role soon.

