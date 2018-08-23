Dozier went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Dozier helped close a three-run gap in the eighth inning with his sixth long ball, though it ultimately wasn't enough in the 6-3 defeat. The 27-year-old has seen somewhat regular playing time of late, but is hitting just .215/.272/.339 on the season.

