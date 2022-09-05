site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-hunter-dozier-day-off-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Day off Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dozier isn't in the lineup Monday against Cleveland.
Dozier started the last three games and went 2-for-13 with a double, two runs and three strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Drew Waters starts in right field and bats eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read