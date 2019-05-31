Royals' Hunter Dozier: Departs with injury

Dozier exited Thursday's game against the Rangers with right-sided thorax tightness, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Dozier was removed from the contest in the fifth inning, and it's since been revealed that he was dealing with tightness in his chest. He's likely headed for further testing to determine the severity of the injury.

