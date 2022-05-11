Dozier went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Dozier was the only Royal to reach base multiple times in this contest. It was also his second multi-hit effort in his last three games. The 30-year-old lifted his slash line to .258/.298/.461 with three home runs, seven RBI, 10 runs scored, five doubles and two triples in 25 contests. Injuries to Edward Olivares (quadriceps) and Carlos Santana (ankle) have opened up playing time for Dozier at both first base and in right field, so he should be a fairly regular presence in the lineup going forward.