Dozier went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.

Dozier doubled in each of his first two at-bats and came around to score both times but was quieted at the plate thereafter. The 29-year-old continues to struggle to see the ball well, as he's slashing .163/.231/.335 with 21 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 22 runs scored, a stolen base and an 18:69 BB:K over 234 plate appearances. Dozier is currently on pace for his highest strikeout rate since his rookie season and second-lowest walk rate in his career. He also sports a .201 BABIP which is well below the league average and well below any average he's had as a professional.