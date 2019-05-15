Royals' Hunter Dozier: Drives in three against Rangers
Dozier went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Rangers.
The 27-year-old had another big night in what is shaping up to be a huge breakout season. Dozier is now slashing .321/.413/.620 through 38 games with nine homers, 22 runs and 24 RBI, and while he's slowed down a little after a blistering April, he's still hitting .275 (14-for-51) so far in May with half his knocks going for extra bases (four doubles, a triple and two home runs).
