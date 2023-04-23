Dozier went 3-for-5 with a run and three RBI in Saturday's 11-8 win against the Angels.

It's been a tough season for Dozier thus far, as he entered Saturday batting .146 with a 1:16 BB:K and just two RBI over 42 plate appearances. The veteran enjoyed a much-needed positive performance against the Angels, more than doubling his season RBI total by plating three runs, including the final pair for the Royals in their ninth-inning comeback. Despite this big game, Dozier is an unappealing option in fantasy given his poor overall production to this point in the campaign.