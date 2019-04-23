Dozier was lifted from Monday's game against the Rays due to back spasms, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Dozier has been nursing back stiffness of late, and he had to be removed from Monday's clash after experiencing back spasms. Given the nature of the injury, he figures to be considered day-to-day moving forward, although it's certainly possible that the Royals could give him a few days off until his back issues dissolve.