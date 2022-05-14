Dozier went 5-for-5 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 14-10 win over the Rockies.

Dozier enjoyed the series opener in Colorado, turning in his best game of the year at the dish. The impressive showing at the plate lifted his batting average 37 points from .240 to .277, and it was a good bounce-back effort after going 0-for-7 in his last two contests. The 30-year-old has added a .789 OPS with three home runs, eight RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles, two triples and a stolen base through 28 games overall.