Royals' Hunter Dozier: Gets breather Saturday
Dozier is out of the lineup against the Athletics on Saturday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Dozier will find a spot on the bench after starting the past six games. During each of last five outings, he's picked up exactly one hit, but has only tallied one extra-base knock and struck out five times. In his place, Mike Moustakas will start at first base and Ramon Torres will get the nod at third.
More News
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Acting as primary first baseman•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Summoned to majors, starting Monday•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Headed to minors•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Could factor in at first base in 2018•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Suffers through lost 2017 season•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Playing through broken nose•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...