Dozier is out of the lineup against the Athletics on Saturday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Dozier will find a spot on the bench after starting the past six games. During each of last five outings, he's picked up exactly one hit, but has only tallied one extra-base knock and struck out five times. In his place, Mike Moustakas will start at first base and Ramon Torres will get the nod at third.

