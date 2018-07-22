Dozier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Dozier has started back-to-back games for Kansas City, but with Salvador Perez getting to DH instead of catch in the series finale, there wasn't enough room for Dozier and Lucas Duda to coexist in the same lineup. Dozier has been awarded 11 starts in the month of July, but hasn't necessarily taken advantage, owning a .159/.196/.227 slash line through 44 at-bats.