Dozier will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Dozier is picking up his sixth consecutive start after recording five hits -- including two home runs -- in each of the past five contests. The 27-year-old's gaudy 30.8 percent strikeout rate doesn't offer much hope for an uptick in his .217 average, but he could provide fantasy owners in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues with some decent power production while he retains a full-time role.