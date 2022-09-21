Dozier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Twins.
Dozier tied the game at 3-3 with his fifth-inning solo shot. It was his first long ball since July 31, snapping a 34-game power drought. During that span, he slashed only .168/.210/.212 with five doubles, two RBI and nine runs scored. Dozier has had another forgettable season with a .234/.292/.380 slash line, 11 homers, 37 RBI, 47 runs scored and four stolen bases through 121 contests. He's still finding regular time in the corner infield and corner outfield spots, though he lacks one clear path to the starting nine on a daily basis, and he's been benched on occasion recently to allow the Royals to evaluate prospects.