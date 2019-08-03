Royals' Hunter Dozier: Goes yard twice in loss

Dozier went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's 11-9 loss to the Twins.

He went deep off Martin Perez in the fourth and fifth innings, but despite Dozier's best efforts the Kansas City offense just couldn't keep pace with Minnesota's. The 27-year-old's breakout season continues, as Dozier is slashing .286/.375/.558 in 20 games since the All-Star break with five homers and 14 RBI.