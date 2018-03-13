Dozier was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Dozier went 4-for-17 with one extra-base hit and one RBI through 11 games at big-league camp. He was expected to compete for a spot at first base after Eric Hosmer's departure, but it looks as though he'll begin the season at Triple-A Omaha.

