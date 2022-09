Dozier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

After going 7-for-19 with three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI while starting in each of the past four games, Dozier will retreat to the bench for the series finale in Chicago. He'll cede his spot in the lineup to Brent Rooker, who serves as Kansas City's designated hitter and No. 7 batter.