Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.
Dozier got the Royals out to a 1-0 lead with his solo homer in the first inning off Randy Dobnak. The 28-year-old has struggled since coming off the COVID-19 injured list on Aug. 9, tallying just four hits in 20 at-bats. He will look for his first homer to get him headed in the right direction at the plate.
