Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and walk in a 5-2 loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

The 27-year-old hadn't hit a home run since April 22, but he tied the game with one swing during the eighth. Despite few home runs in the last two weeks, Dozier has eight long balls this year. He also has nine other extra-base hits, helping him post a .667 slugging percentage. Dozier is hitting .343 with 18 RBI, 17 runs and one steal in 108 at-bats as well.