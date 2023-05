Dozier went1-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Dozier's big hit of the day came in the ninth inning when he took Eric Lauer deep to left center, but it was too little too late for the 31-year-old. Sunday was his second homer of the year and his first since April 10. He does have five hits over his last four games, but is slashing just .197/.271/.329 with nine RBI, eight runs and an 8:27 BB:K over 85 plate appearances this season.