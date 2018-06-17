Dozier went 1-for-4 with a two runs shot in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Houston.

All three of Dozier's long balls have come since May 30, but he's also hitting just .226 (12-for-53) with just four RBI in the process. With Lucas Duda (foot) nearing his return from the DL, Dozier will likely head back to the minors or be moved to a bench role at best.

More News
Our Latest Stories