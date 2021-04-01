Dozier will start at third base and bat sixth in Thursday's season opener against the Rangers.

After being rewarded with a four-year, $25 million extension early in spring training, Dozier stood out during the Cactus League season. He finished the spring with a .289/.373/.733 slash line and five home runs across 45 at-bats, an encouraging sign after he labored through a fairly underwhelming 2020 campaign that may have been affected by his positive COVID-19 test in summer camp. Dozier had been expected to begin the season as the Royals' No. 7 hitter, but he'll move up a spot in the lineup following Adalberto Mondesi's (oblique) surprise placement on the injured list Wednesday.