Dozier went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and a steal in Thursday's 11-8 loss to the Tigers.

Dozier connected on his 10th home run of the season with a two-run shot in the fourth inning, and he collected his second steal of the year after reaching on an error in the first frame. With four extra-base hits in his last six games, Dozier owns a .236/.285/.405 slash line with 32 RBI over 355 plate appearances in 2018.