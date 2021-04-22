Dozier went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rays.
Dozier launched a two-run shot in the third when he capitalized on a sinking changeup and barreled it over the wall in left to cut the Royals' deficit in half and make it a 4-2 game. It was his first home run in his last 82 at-bats, as he's struggled out of the gates this season with a .140/.213/.233 slash line. The long ball could give him some more confidence at the plate and help him start to turn things around. He's shown the damage he's capable of doing in a full season after slugging 26 home runs, 84 RBI and scoring 75 runs in 139 games during the 2019 season.