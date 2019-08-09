Royals' Hunter Dozier: Homers twice in loss

Dozier went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs, two runs scored and three RBI in a 10-8 defeat for the Royals on Thursday.

Dozier's excellent season keeps rolling, as he recorded his third multi-hit game in his last four contests while mashing two more homers to give him a career-high 20 long balls on the season. Overall, he's sporting a healthy .282/.367/.544 slash line and has also added 20 doubles and five triples.