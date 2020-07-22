The Royals placed Dozier on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday after he tested positive for the coronavirus, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Dozier played six innings in Monday's exhibition game against the Astros, so his positive test result was likely detected Tuesday. Per Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City, Dozier said in a statement that he's been "hit with a couple of symptoms that go with the virus," so he'll head into quarantine and remain out indefinitely until he clears all COVID-19-related protocols. The uncertain timeline for Dozier's return in a shortened 60-game season could make it difficult to justify rostering the 28-year-old in shallower mixed leagues, especially those with limited bench or IL spots. Dozier's absence could clear the way for the newly acquired Franchy Cordero or holdovers Brett Phillips and Bubba Starling to see more regular work in the outfield.