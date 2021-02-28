Dozier and the Royals are expected to finalize a four-year contract extension Sunday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The monetary terms of Dozier's deal aren't yet known, but the contract includes a team option for 2026 and buys out the 29-year-old's final three years of arbitration and first year of free agency. After missing the start of the 2020 season due to a positive COVID-19 test, Dozier struggled to return to top form during the abbreviated campaign, but he at least continued to display a discerning eye at the plate with a career-high 14.6 percent walk rate. Over the past two seasons, Dozier has been a well above-average offensive contributor, slashing .267/.347/.492 (119 wRC+) in 772 plate appearances.