Royals' Hunter Dozier: Lands on IL

Dozier (side) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Dozier has been nursing right-sided thorax tightness since Thursday; while he was hoping to return to the lineup Tuesday, it turns out he'll need at least another week to get right. The move is retroactive to May 31, making Dozier eligible to return June 10, should he prove ready after a minimum stay on the shelf. The Royals are expected to announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's game against the Red Sox. Cheslor Cuthbert has been filling in at the hot corner recently, though Kelvin Gutierrez -- who is a candidate to replace Dozier on the active roster -- could also see time at third base while Dozier is on the shelf.

