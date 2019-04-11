Royals' Hunter Dozier: Launches another homer
Dozier went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Thursday's loss to Seattle.
Dozier slugged a solo homer in the second inning to secure the game's first run, and he tacked on another run in the seventh on a single. The 27-year-old has now homered in back-to-back ballgames following a slow start to the 2019 season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal