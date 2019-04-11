Dozier went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Thursday's loss to Seattle.

Dozier slugged a solo homer in the second inning to secure the game's first run, and he tacked on another run in the seventh on a single. The 27-year-old has now homered in back-to-back ballgames following a slow start to the 2019 season.

