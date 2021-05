Dozier went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Sunday's loss against the Twins.

Dozier was one of three Kansas City players that recorded at least two knocks, but he made his presence felt on the box score with a three-run shot in the top of the fourth that also scored Jorge Soler and Andrew Benintendi. The third baseman also committed two throwing errors in what was a very eventful game for him. It was Dozier's third multi-hit game of the campaign.