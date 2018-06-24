Dozier went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Astros.

The 26-year-old took a Lance McCullers fastball the opposite way for his fourth career home run. Dozier remained at first base Saturday as Lucas Duda, fresh off the DL, slotted in as the designated hitter. It seems the Royals are intent on giving Dozier a long look as they evaluate for the future.

