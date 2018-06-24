Royals' Hunter Dozier: Launches three-run homer
Dozier went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Astros.
The 26-year-old took a Lance McCullers fastball the opposite way for his fourth career home run. Dozier remained at first base Saturday as Lucas Duda, fresh off the DL, slotted in as the designated hitter. It seems the Royals are intent on giving Dozier a long look as they evaluate for the future.
More News
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Hits third homer in loss•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Acting as primary first baseman•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Summoned to majors, starting Monday•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Headed to minors•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Could factor in at first base in 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...