Dozier was removed from Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox after a collision with Jose Abreu, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Dozier hit a pop up during the second inning and the pair collided in the baseline between first and home with Abreu attempting to get under the ball. Both players exited the contest, with Dozier requiring assistance to leave the field. The 29-year-old figures to be unavailable for Friday's nightcap.