Royals' Hunter Dozier: Likely headed for rehab stint

Manager Ned Yost said Dozier (side) will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Royals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

There was some hope that Dozier would be cleared to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, though it now appears the third baseman will be sent out on a brief minor-league rehab stint before being activated. Yost noted that Dozier will start taking batting practice in the next day or two before joining a minor-league affiliate after that, suggesting his return likely won't come until early next week. In the meantime, look for Cheslor Cuthbert and Kelvin Gutierrez to continue to fill in at the hot corner.