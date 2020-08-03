Royals general manager Dayton Moore said that he expects Dozier (illness) to arrive at the team's alternate training site Monday to resume workouts, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Moore's comments suggest that Dozier is no longer experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is on track to turn in the second consecutive negative test result he needs in order to gain clearance for team activities. Because Dozier has been shut down since July 20, however, he'll likely need around a week and a half to two weeks to regain conditioning and get prepared for a return to game action. Dozier is expected to slot in as the Royals' primary right fielder once he's formally activated from the COVID-19 injured list.