Dozier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Dozier went hitless Tuesday to end a streak of five straight multi-hit games, but got back on track in the series finale. The 27-year-old slashed .111/.219/.222 through the first eight games of the year but is 14-for-30 with four home runs over his last seven contests.