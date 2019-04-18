Royals' Hunter Dozier: Maintains hot bat
Dozier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the White Sox.
Dozier went hitless Tuesday to end a streak of five straight multi-hit games, but got back on track in the series finale. The 27-year-old slashed .111/.219/.222 through the first eight games of the year but is 14-for-30 with four home runs over his last seven contests.
