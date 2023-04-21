site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not in Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the Royals' lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Dozier has found himself on the bench more and more lately, with this being the fourth time he's sitting over the team's last six games versus righties. Nicky Lopez is at third base Friday.
