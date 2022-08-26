site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Dozier is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Dozier is 2-for-23 over his past six games and will head to the bench for Friday's contest. Drew Waters will start in right field and bat eighth in the series opener.
