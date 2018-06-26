Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not in lineup Tuesday
Dozier is not in the lineup Tuesday in Milwaukee.
Dozier gets squeezed out with the game being played at Miller Park. The Royals' regular designated hitter, Lucas Duda, will move out to first base in his place.
More News
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Launches three-run homer•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Hits third homer in loss•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Acting as primary first baseman•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Summoned to majors, starting Monday•
-
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Headed to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...