Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not in lineup Wednesday
Dozier (side) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.
There was some hope that Dozier would return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but his absence from the lineup suggests the Royals will have to wait at least one more day before getting the third baseman back. While Dozier appears to be on the cusp of a return, the Royals have yet to indicate when exactly he'll be activated. In the meantime, Kelvin Gutierrez is starting at the hot corner and hitting fifth Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....