Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not in lineup Wednesday

Dozier (side) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

There was some hope that Dozier would return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but his absence from the lineup suggests the Royals will have to wait at least one more day before getting the third baseman back. While Dozier appears to be on the cusp of a return, the Royals have yet to indicate when exactly he'll be activated. In the meantime, Kelvin Gutierrez is starting at the hot corner and hitting fifth Wednesday.