site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-hunter-dozier-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dozier will sit Saturday against the Mariners.
Dozier remains locked into the lineup against lefties, but his playing time against righties is slipping. He's now sat against seven of the last 11 right-handers the Royals have faced.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read