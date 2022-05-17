site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
Dozier is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Dozier went 1-foir-4 with a strikeout in Game 1 and will shift to the bench for the nightcap. Kyle Isbel will start in right field and bat fifth in his place .
