site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-hunter-dozier-not-starting-tuesday-816803 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dozier is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Dozier started the first four games of the year, grabbing four hits. Salvador Perez will rest his legs as the designated hitter Tuesday, with Cam Gallagher starting behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read