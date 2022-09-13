site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dozier is not in the lineup Tuesday against Minnesota, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Dozier will get a day off after starting 16 of Kansas City's last 17 games and recording a .495 OPS in that span. While he sits, Kyle Isbel will start the game in right field and bat seventh.
