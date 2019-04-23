Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Tuesday
Dozier (back) is not starting Tuesday against the Rays.
Dozier left Monday's contest due to back spasms and has been dealing with back stiffness for at least a few days. With an off-day coming Thursday, it's possible he sits Wednesday as well in order to get a full rest.
