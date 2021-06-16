site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-hunter-dozier-not-starting-wednesday-785420 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dozier isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Dozier went 0-for-12 with a walk and two strikeouts across the last three games. Whit Merrifield will shift to left field while Hanser Alberto starts at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read