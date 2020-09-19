site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Notches fourth steal
Dozier went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Brewers.
Dozier singled and stole second in the first inning but couldn't come around to score. The 29-year-old has six homers, four steals, 12 RBI and 26 runs scored through 35 games this year.
