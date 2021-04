Dozier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Dozier hit a single and stole second in the fifth inning, but he didn't come around to score. The 29-year-old is slashing .152/.222/.182 with no homers, two RBI and three runs scored in 10 games. He's now 1-for-2 in stolen base attempts this year.