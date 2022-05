Dozier went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Royals' offense struggled to get much going with no extra-base hits in the contest. The steal was Dozier's first of the season in his second attempt. He's never stolen more than five bases or made nine attempts in a campaign. The utility man is hitting .233 with one RBI, four runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 10 games in May.