Dozier went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 9-3 loss to Atlanta.
Dozier isn't near the top of the list of speed threats on the Royals' roster, but he was able to snag his first steal of the season Saturday. The 31-year-old also earned his first multi-hit effort of the season. He's hitting a paltry .167 with a 35.1 percent strikeout rate and just one extra-base hit through 11 contests. Dozier began the year as the preferred option at third base, but Nicky Lopez started there for the last three games and Matt Duffy will get a look at the hot corner Sunday with Dozier on the bench for the third time in four games.